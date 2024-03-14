Penang KPDN cripple attempt to smuggle subsidised diesel to neighbouring country

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized a five-tonne lorry and two sets of pumps believed to have been used for smuggling subsidised diesel to a neighbouring country.

Penang KPDN director S. Jegan said the lorry and pumps worth more than RM55,000 were seized during a raid carried out under Ops Tiris 3.0 at an unlicenced store in the Machang Indah Industrial Park together with 14,900 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM32,035 that was stored in 25 ‘Intermediate Bulk Containers’ (IBC) in the store.

“Two Bangladesh nationals in their 20s and working in the store were also detained for investigations. The syndicate is believed to have bought subsidised diesel at stations in Penang and stored the diesel in IBC at the location that serves as a collection centre.

“The diesel would later be sent to Kedah before being smuggled into Thailand,” he told reporters at the location here today.

Jegan added that the modus operandi of most syndicates was similar as they chose isolated and quiet locations for their illegal operations and these syndicates keep changing their location to avoid being detected by the authorities.

Meanwhile, speaking of dates from Israel said to be sold in Penang, Jegan said the state KPDN has yet to receive any complaints but the enforcement unit has been monitoring the sales of dates throughout the state.

“We have stationed our officers at public markets, supermarkets, ramadhan bazaars while the enforcement unit screens the prices of such items. We urge anyone with information about dates from Israel being sold here to come forward and contact KPDN,” he said.

Yesterday, media reports claimed that the Royal Malaysian Customs seized 73 packets of ‘Organic Jumbo Medjool Dates’ weighing 14.6 kilograms (kg) worth RM678 and believed to be products from Isreal from a warehouse in Klang, Selangor while a local man was detained for questioning. - Bernama