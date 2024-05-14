Penang orders MBPP, MPSP to inspect old trees

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has ordered the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) to monitor and inspect trees, especially high-risk old trees, to avoid them from falling.

State Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said his team also issued a memo to the two local authorities (PBT) to carry out regular inspections.

“The MBPP and MBSP need to send their weekly reports on the condition of the trees, especially aged ones, to me so that we can ensure that all trees are safe and will not pose a danger to the public,“ he told reporters after launching the Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal (TSN) upgrading project here today.

He explained that the MBPP and MBSP are always carrying out tree monitoring to ensure that no untoward incidents occur, and have even appointed contractors to trim tree branches so that they (branches) do not break and endanger road users.

“In Penang, we understand the question of trees can be sensitive. Indeed in the Local Government Act, there is a certain tree size that we cannot cut arbitrarily. We just need to make sure that the trees which are quite old, over 80 years old or 100 years old, are in a safe condition through monitoring,“ he also said.

Last Saturday, five vehicles were damaged by a fallen tree on Jalan Macalister here, but no casualties or injuries were reported.