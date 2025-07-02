PM Anwar meets Italian industry leaders to boost Malaysia trade ties

ROME: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim engaged in high-level discussions with executives from three major Italian companies during his working visit to Italy.

The meetings aimed to explore potential collaborations in shipbuilding, aerospace, defence, and energy sectors.

Anwar began with talks involving Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero, followed by Leonardo’s senior vice-president Tomasso Pani.

The final session featured ENI’s CEO Claudio Descalzi, with Petronas chief Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik also in attendance.

The discussions preceded the Malaysia Italy Economic Partnership Roundtable Meeting, a key event during Anwar’s three-day visit.

Before the roundtable, Anwar met Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to reinforce bilateral ties.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Investment Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz joined the meetings.

Trade between Malaysia and Italy grew by two per cent in 2024, reaching RM14.61 billion.

From January to May 2025, trade expanded further by 3.3 per cent to RM6.5 billion.

Italy remains Malaysia’s fifth-largest trading partner and a key importer of Malaysian palm oil in the EU.