ASEAN chess championship boosts youth skills and regional ties

THE 23rd ASEAN Plus Age Group Chess Championships serves as a vital platform for nurturing young minds and strengthening regional diplomacy through sports, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The event gathers more than 400 young chess talents from 21 countries, including ASEAN members and dialogue partners such as the United States, China, Russia, India, South Korea, and Japan.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, delivered by Penang Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen, Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s pride in hosting the prestigious tournament.

“Chess is not merely a game of strategy; it is a platform for sharpening the intellect, cultivating discipline, and fostering healthy competition,“ he said.

Anwar expressed confidence that the championship would enhance regional sportsmanship while reinforcing diplomatic relations and mutual understanding among participating nations.

He encouraged all players to embrace the opportunity to gain valuable experience, showcase their skills, and bring honor to their countries.

The tournament, running from July 1 to 11, is expected to leave a lasting positive impact on chess development across the region.