Penang police arrest man on suspicion of illegal money lending

BALIK PULAU: Police apprehended a man suspected of running an illegal money lending enterprise and threatening victims into repaying their debts multifold from the original amount.

Barat Daya District police chief, Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal, stated that the 42-year-old man was arrested here on Monday following police reports lodged by the victims.

“The victim borrowed a total of RM45,000, and from 2019 to 2021, the victim paid only ‘interest’ amounting to RM90,500.

“Based on the agreement, the victim was supposed to make monthly payments of 10 percent of the loan amount. However, the suspect continued to demand an additional RM45,000 from the victim, who could no longer afford it and subsequently lodged a police report,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the man was remanded, and the case is being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Kamarul Rizal said they arrested a 15-year-old Form Three student believed to be involved in three motorcycle theft cases around Teluk Kumbar and Bayan Lepas.

He said the teenager is currently remanded to assist in the investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.