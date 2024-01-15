Penang police set up special task force to combat burglaries

NIBONG TEBAL: The Penang police have established a special task force to combat burglary activities in the state, said state police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin (pix).

He said that based on statistics, there was an increase in burglary cases in Timur Laut, Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) last year.

“The Penang police contingent showed an increase in burglary cases involving these three districts, but other cases in the state, such as criminal violence, gang robbery, assault and vehicle theft, dropped last year.

“We are making several plans to reduce burglary cases, including establishing a task force, where the police will focus on the modus operandi and the time when the crime took place, as well as the burglary hotspot areas; we want to reduce the crime rate,“ he told reporters here today.

He said that a total of 3,606 criminal cases were reported last year, and 2,372 cases, or 65.8 per cent, were resolved.

He said this after witnessing the SPS district police chief handover of duties ceremony, between Supt Ng Ah Thiam and his deputy DSP Mohd Norazmi Abd Ghapar, who will assume the post, at the SPS district police headquarters Multipurpose Hall, here.

Ng, who served with the Royal Malaysia Police Force (PDRM) for 35 years, will go on mandatory retirement tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Khaw also advised the public, especially during the festive season, to inform the police if they are planning to return to their hometowns to avoid untoward incidents.

He said that once they inform the police, the mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit and the motorcycle patrol unit (URB) will conduct patrols at their residences.

“Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and I want to advise the public to inform the nearest police station if they plan to go back to their hometowns.

“I also ask neighbours spotting something suspicious in their residential area to immediately contact the police, so that immediate action can be taken to prevent housebreaking,” he said. -Bernama