PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating a receipt at a pizza franchise in Bayan Lepas, Penang after a receipt went viral, with remarks insulting Islam printed on it.

Southwest district police chief Superintendent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said that the police report was lodged yesterday (May 15), as reported by New Straits Times.

The incident occurred in Bayan Lepas, Penang.

According to police investigations, there was an order placed through the Domino’s application at 3.05pm, which contained insulting words in the remarks column.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act.

In a statement posted on his social media page, Amanah’s Bayan Lepas state assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz stated that he had gone to the franchise and the Teluk Bahang police station to get an explanation.

“Many like myself initially misunderstood and assumed that the receipt was generated by the Domino’s cashier.

“Actually, the receipt that was viral is from an online order, and the “remark” section was misused by the “provocateur.”

He then thanked those who have lodged police reports and to let the authorities to resolve the matter.

