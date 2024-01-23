Penang records rapid increase in cruise tourism

GEORGE TOWN: Penang recorded an increase in cruise tourism last year with the arrival of a total of 573,178 international tourists at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT), after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said this figure shows a significant increase, which is 30.56 per cent, compared to 439,012 international tourists in 2022.

He said the statistics of tourism profiles from docking of cruise ships in Penang last year shows the diversity of tourists from all over the world with tourists from Singapore ranking first, followed by India and Indonesia.

“If compared to international tourist arrivals of 409,943 in 2019, the figure for 2023 shows an increase of 39.82 per cent.

“This significant recovery shows that the Penang cruise tourism has achieved a better performance compared to the year before the pandemic. This has directly contributed to economic growth for the state and Malaysia,“ he said in a statement today.

Wong said in 2022, SPCT received 84 international cruise ships and this number increased significantly to 156 ships last year, which is an increase of 85.71 per cent

He said the increase in international cruise ships and international tourists arriving via cruise ships does not only reflect the rapid increase in cruise tourism in the state but also highlights the attractiveness of Penang as a major destination for cruise ships.

He said the expansion for SPCT was specially designed to accommodate larger cruise ships and up to 12,000 passengers simultaneously.

“This terminal has successfully achieved a milestone with the simultaneous berthing of two large ships, each with a length of 700 metres,” he also said.

“This strategic expansion not only increases terminal capacity but also positions Penang as an ideal and friendly stop for international cruise ship companies,“ he also said.

According to him, this reflects Penang’s commitment to provide a smooth and enjoyable experience for cruise ship operators and passengers. -Bernama