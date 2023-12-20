Penang to continue Mutiara Pass with allocation of RM7.5 million

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has agreed to continue financing the Mutiara Pass in 2024 with an allocation of RM7.5 million following its favourable reception.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport, and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, said that all public transportation services under the supervision of Rapid Penang buses will remain free throughout the state with the use of the Mutiara Pass.

“The Penang government is the only state government that fully finances the cost of public transportation through the sponsorship of the Mutiara Pass to encourage people to switch from private vehicles to public transportation and help reduce their cost of living.

“The Unlimited Travel Pass sponsorship programme, better known as the Mutiara Pass, was introduced on March 1, 2021,“ he said in a statement today.

A total of RM16.5 million has been allocated over the three years, namely from March 1, 2021 to Dec 31 this year.

“Indirectly, with the My50 Mutiara Pass, commuters will also achieve cost savings on expenses such as petrol, parking, and tolls,“ he added. - Bernama