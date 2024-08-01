Penang water cuts: Valve replacement work for the long-term benefit of users - CM

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today urged all parties to stop arguing about the water disruption issue in Penang and instead focus on the repair work that will be carried out, as it is for the long-term benefit of the people.

He said neither his office nor the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) needs to provide any further clarification on the statewide water supply disruption from Jan 10 to 14 as it was explained a month ago, and thorough preparations have been made to assist all affected users during the four days.

“We are now at the 48-hour countdown (before the disruption date), so any criticism, excuses and also explanations given since a month ago are already sufficient.

“As such, there is no need to argue or dispute because now everyone needs to focus to ensure the replacement of the valves runs smoothly without sudden technical disruptions or floods... many factors can affect the work, but we hope it can be completed within the set period,” he told reporters during an inspection of the logistical preparations for jumbo tankers in the car park of the City Stadium here today.

He also hoped consumers will be patient, store enough water for household use during the water shortage period, and at the same time, be informed that emergency water supply tankers would supply water to affected areas as needed.

A total of 59,000 users, including non-domestic users, would be affected by the water disruption from 6 am on Jan 10 to 6 pm on Jan 14 to allow for the replacement of two 1,200-millimetre valves at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant, as well as other works at 22 locations throughout Penang.

Chow, who is also PBAPP chairman, said the state government could not postpone the scheduled water disruption despite objections from certain parties, including certain representatives, because it had already been planned in advance.

He said PBAPP was also on standby to mobilise all 99 water tankers with capacities ranging from 40,000 to 50,000 litres to the affected areas starting at 6 pm, in addition to supplying 97 static tanks, including 19 flexi tanks with capacities of 24,000 litres, as well as additional tanks by elected representatives.

“This disruption involves 80 per cent of all users in the state, while the rest are not affected because they receive water supply from other water treatment plants, including the ones in Air Itam, Batu Ferringhi, Bukit Panchor and Tok Alang in Bukit Mertajam,” he said.

Chow said once the valve replacement was completed, the next focus would be on recovery through four stages, where 33 per cent of the 590,000 users are expected to receive water supply within 48 hours, and 84 per cent within 72 hours.

The remaining 16 per cent will receive supply within 96 hours because their areas are located at the end of the distribution pipe (EoL) and in highland areas. -Bernama