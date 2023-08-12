Perak announces financial aid of one month’s salary for 48 assemblymen, Speaker

IPOH: The Perak government has announced a Special Finance Assistance (BKK) of one month’s pay to 48 state assemblymen from the government and the opposition as well as the State Assembly Speaker.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government had also agreed to continue providing management allocations of RM7,000 to each of the 59 state assemblymen service centres.

“As a gift at this sitting, the state government has agreed to pay BKK of one month’s salary to 48 assemblymen (those not holding Exco posts) and the Speaker,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2024 Supply Enactment Bill and 2024 Development Fund Motion.

He said in the budget this time, the state government had also allocated RM45.5 million for coordinating, upgrading and streamlining administrative matters, including the government delivery system in all 59 state constituencies in Perak.

Last Friday, the Peak government announced a BKK of two months’ salary for state civil servants under the Budget 2024.–Bernama