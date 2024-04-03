Perak Customs Dept seizes 28 luxury vehicles worth over RM10.4m with duties

IPOH: The Perak Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Perak seized 28 luxury vehicles found to have violated various regulations during the first two months of the year.

Perak JKDM director Datuk Abdul Ghafar Mohamad said its Enforcement Division conducted raids in 12 locations around Perak and Selangor.

He said all the confiscated vehicles, including Porches, Lamborghinis and Mercedes worth about RM10.4 million with duties.

“Perak JKDM has also detained eleven individuals in their 40s to 50s suspected to be vehicle owners and company owners to assist in the investigations.

“All the vehicles seizures were due to offences such as breaching the terms of duty and tax exemption facilities, keeping luxury vehicles in unlicensed areas and having vehicle numbers registered in Langkawi and being in the Peninsula for more than 90 days,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Abdul Ghafar said Perak JKDM was still investigating whether all the seized vehicles had import permits.

He also urged the public to cooperate by channeling any information regarding smuggling activities to the authorities.

“Smuggling is not only detrimental to the country in terms of lost revenue, but it also poses a threat to national security and the well-being of the people,“ he said. -Bernama