Perak customs seize motorcycles, liquor valued at over RM1 million

IPOH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Perak thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 39 motorcycles and various brands of liquor totalling over RM1 million, including taxes, during a raid in Nibong Tebal, Penang on May 13.

Its director, Datuk Abdul Ghafar Mohamad said the Pengkalan Hulu JKDM Station Enforcement Branch in Perak conducted the raid at 3.30 pm.

“Upon inspection, the team found 39 Sky Team motorcycles of various models, which are believed to be uncustomed goods worth an estimated RM1 million, including taxes.

“The various brands of liquor, meanwhile, are worth an estimated RM356,383 including taxes,” he told a media conference here today.

He said a 30-year-old man was also detained during the raid but had been released on bail after his statement was recorded.

He said the investigation found that the motorcycles, imported from China, were brought into the country through Port Klang.

The case involving the motorcycles is being investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 and that involving the liquor under Section 32 (1) of the Excise Act 1976.