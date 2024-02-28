Perak implements Rahmah Sales twice a month

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) Ministry in Perak has implemented the Rahmah Sales Programme twice a month in each parliamentary constituency in the state.

State Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumer Affairs and Chinese New Villages Committee chairman Woo Kah Leong said three methods are used for the Rahmah Sales: in premises (hypermarkets), outside premises (open areas) and lorries.

“This year, KPDN Perak is considering suggestions to boost Rahmah Sales in rural areas, allowing residents to purchase essential goods at lower prices.

“Rahmah Sales this year adopts the concept of ‘shop/truck/serve the people,‘ eliminating the need for people to travel to urban areas for basic necessities,” he said when winding up the debate on the royal address at the state assembly sitting here today.

Woo (PH-Pasir Bedamar) said that based on KPDN Perak statistics, 508 Rahmah Sales were conducted throughout the state, covering 59 state constituencies last year, benefiting over 800,000 households, with sales exceeding RM18 million.

Meanwhile, the assembly was told that the state government will continue the ‘Jelajah Komunikasi’ tour to conduct periodic monitoring of internet network issues and commercial crimes this year.

State Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said monitoring is carried out with the assistance of technical agencies and visits to areas with broadband infrastructure development.

“In facing the challenges of 2024, the government will continue supporting preventive activities to increase knowledge and provide information to the public about the threats of commercial crimes,” he said during the winding-up session.

He said monitoring teams have visited four state constituencies, namely Behrang, Slim, Manong and Bukit Chandan, and expressed gratitude for the cooperation and information provided by assemblymen regarding issues in their respective areas.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, meanwhile told the assembly that the Perak Water Board (LAP) is upgrading the water supply infrastructure in Pangkor.

He said LAP is in the process of installing distribution pipelines, constructing retention ponds and pump house upgrades with an estimated cost of RM 100 million.

Mohammad Nizar said short-term projects are expected to start this year with long-term projects commencing in 2026. -Bernama