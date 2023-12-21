Perak KPDN’s 508 Rahmah Sales Programmes attracted 750,000 visitors

IPOH: The Rahmah Sales programmes initiated by the Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and held at the various state constituencies managed to attract 748,584 visitors this year.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail (pix) said the 508 Rahmah Sales programmes organised for the benefit of the people was a big achievement for the ministry because the programmes had helped the people, especially those in the B40 group, to buy essential items at a cheaper price.

Kamalludin said 186 restaurant operators and shops involved in the food business throughout the state have also registered with KPDN to offer Menu Rahmah at their premises.

He added that the Menu Rahmah not only provided a menu with a list of food and beverage but it reflects the commitment of the Perak KPDN to ensure the people are able to reach out to quality food and beverages at affordable prices.

“The emphasis on standard and quality of products in Menu Rahmah is to ensure every item listed in the menu is value for money, safe and tasty,” he said in his speech during the 2023 Perak KPDN Appreciation of Users ceremony, here last night (Dec 20).

During the appreciation night, the Perak KPDN also presented awards to suppliers involved in the Menu Rahmah sales and presented Special Incentive Discount Cards to six entrepreneurs involved in Menu Rahmah.

Kamalludin said the discount cards were the result of an initiative taken with six supermarkets, namely AEON BiG, Mydin, NSK, Giant, Lotus’s and Econsave who are KPDN’s strategic partners and the cards offer a 40 percent discount when buying goods for their business. - Bernama