KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has clarified that the apology he made recently to the people of Japan and China was over the serious accidents involving tourists from these two countries in Malaysia.

He said the apology was in no way related to the ongoing signboard issue.

“I apologised (to them) for our shortcomings in ensuring the safety of tourists, not just apologising for no reason.

“It is our responsibility as the host to ensure tourists can enjoy their vacation safely and happily.

“When tourists come to Malaysia for a holiday, but it ends in tragedy, it is extremely sad for the victims and their families,” he posted on Facebook.

According to Tiong, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) needs to take serious measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Regarding the signboard issue, Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, expressed hope that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) could communicate with traders amicably to prevent the matter from escalating and causing tensions.

In line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement that Malaysians are one family, Tiong said all parties should safeguard harmony and unity within the community without creating discord.

He also questioned the actions of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Seri Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, whom he accused of stirring racial issues and disrupting public harmony.

As leaders, he said, they should act more responsibly to solve problems rather than creating them.

He also questioned Mas Ermieyati’s role during her tenure as Deputy Minister (MOTAC), particularly in increasing tourist arrivals.

According to Tiong, the government is now working hard to support small traders, especially street vendors, to help them grow their businesses and provide better livelihoods for their families.

In addition, Tiong said that he was open to receiving constructive feedback and criticism, but he hoped everyone could unite to find meaningful solutions.

“If I make a mistake, I will humbly acknowledge it and rectify it. However, I hope we do not continue to provoke chaos and tension, particularly over issues that do not benefit the country.

“I kindly urge everyone to consider the struggles of the people and focus on the country’s development because we must project a positive image and example of our nation to the world.

“Let us focus on unity, political stability, and holistic national development,“ he said.