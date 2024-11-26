KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Social Welfare Department (JKM) has placed flood aid kits nationwide involving 160 forward bases and 17 mini depots.

Its acting director, Md Yani Mat Zin said this aid was sent at the end of September as part of the early preparations in facing the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) in Kelantan.

“Drawing on the flood experience in 2014, with this year marking its 10th anniversary, the JKM is making early preparations to ensure no victims are neglected and that assistance reaches them,“ he told reporters after visiting the Disaster Supplies Storage Depot here today.

“We also have appointed 85 suppliers in all districts, comprising grocery stores, supermarkets, and factories to provide stock of essential goods if needed

Md Yani said the leave of all 402 staff members have been frozen, effective Nov 5, in addition to mobilising 290 JKM volunteer members throughout the districts.

According to him, stocks of flood disaster relief kits are sufficient this year, even exceeding the amount distributed last year, which was around 47,000 boxes.

He said apart from the federal government’s allocation, JKM receives many contributions from various government-linked companies (GLCs), non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as companies.

“Most GLCs contribute basic necessities, personal hygiene equipment and food, with a minimum donation of 1,000 boxes per delivery,“ he said.

He said the state government also played a significant role in helping to channel the aid to flood victims.

Elaborating further, he said the temporary relief centre (PPS) card, introduced last year, will also continue this year for use in 459 PPS throughout the state.

Meanwhile, Md Yani also said the communal cooking activities at the PPS will also be carried out this year after being approved by the state government.

He added the measure was taken due to the inability of the catering service to provide food at the PPS previously because they were also flood victims.