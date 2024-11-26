SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested six people, including a woman, in connection with the theft of a Ferrari on Nov 17 at a car wash in Hulu Kelang.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the five locals and one foreign national were arrested separately by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters (IPD).

He said that following the arrests, police also seized four cars - a Ferrari, a Naza Suria and two BMWs.

“Also confiscated were eight mobile phones, two keys including one to a Ferrari, a sling bag, a Malaysian passport and a lanyard with a knife attached to it.

“In addition, three car remote controls, a home access card and a transparent plastic package with the word ‘diamond’ written on it were also seized,“ he said in a statement today.

Hussein said that of all the suspects, aged between 23 and 40, only one had two criminal drug records and tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine while the rest did not have any criminal past.

He said three suspects are out on bail, two have been remanded until tomorrow and one will be held until Dec 3.

“Further investigations are still being carried out by the Ampang Jaya IPD Criminal Investigation Division and action to track down their accomplices is ongoing,“ he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.