Perak looking into ways to prevent theft of NR-REE outputs: MB

IPOH: The Perak and federal governments are currently monitoring and looking into the best method to prevent the theft of outputs from the non-radioactive rare earth element (NR-REE) project in this state by irresponsible parties.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the process of extracting NR-REE is not as complex as mining tin ore, which raises concerns that it could go uncontrolled.

He said the state government would develop measures to detect such immoral actions and prevent false declarations and exportation of NR-REE outputs, in addition to implementing security measures involving laws and acts.

“Both the state and federal governments are working to organise workshops to develop a method on how to detect, apprehend and punish those who commit such acts,” he said during the question and answer session at the state assembly sitting here today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Aziz (PN-Kamunting) who wanted to know the government’s steps to detect land with NR-REE in the state that can be controlled to prevent illegal mining and ensure safety measures are taken to prevent the theft of these earth elements.

Meanwhile, Saarani said the royalty rate imposed on the project proponent is 12 per cent of the selling price of NR-REE in the state.

“Until September 2023, the project proponent has settled nearly RM21.12 million in royalty payments through the export of rare earth carbonate (REC) to China.

“In addition, the local government through the Gerik District Council also collects revenue from fees related to the approval of Planning Permission (KM) issued for NR-REE mining activities.”

He said this in response to the original question from Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya (BN-Rungkup) on whether the NR-REE mining project in Kenering, Gerik has resulted in an increase of the state government’s income. - Bernama