Perak PPR: 950 applicants on waiting list - Exco

IPOH: As many as 950 applicants for the People’s Housing Project (PPR) housing units in the state are still on the waiting list, said state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching.

She said that all 16 PPRs in Perak, which supply a total of 2,876 housing units, receive high demand, thus the situation causes most applicants to be put on the waiting list.

“To maintain PPR as a transit house to help more people in the long term, as well as to shorten the waiting period, a decision has been approved to increase the rental rate every time the rental contract is renewed for a period of two years,” she said during a question and answer session at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

The move came into force on Jan 1, this year.

She said this in her reply to a question from Wong Chai Yi (PH-Simpang Pulai), who wanted to know the number of applicants still waiting for their turn to live in PPR, the amount of rent arrears in PPR and efforts to deal with defaulting tenants, as well as the state government’s efforts to improve PPR facilities.

Ng also said that the Perak Housing and Property Board (LPHP) has established a task force team as a measure to deal with tenants who do not pay rent, to ensure the continuity of PPR administration, with court action against them as the last step being considered.

“In 2023, this effort is seen to bear fruit, where the arrears collection increased to RM1,428,920, compared with the previous year, when only RM919,334 was collected,” she said. - Bernama