Perak State Assembly passes Budget 2024

IPOH: The Perak State Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed the state budget for 2024 amounting to RM1.35 billion.

The debate session started on Monday and saw the participation of 43 assemblymen, with 19 from the government bloc and 24 from the opposition.

Last Friday, Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad tabled the state budget for next year themed ‘Perak Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera’, which underlines five focus areas, namely People’s Wellbeing, Governance of State-Owned Projects, Environmental Sustainability, Food Security, Human Capital and Youth Development.

When winding-up the debate, Saarani said the state government is committed to ensuring that the budget is responsive to economic uncertainties, including the rising cost of living that continues to burden the people.

Apart from increasing the rate of the Social Welfare Department assistance and the Perak Sejahtera Card assistance, he said the state government would also continue the mobile shop initiative to ensure that the underprivileged, including those in rural areas, can purchase essential goods at cheaper prices.

“The food boxes aid for the B40 group, the poor, the hardcore poor and disaster victims throughout the state will also continue with an allocation of RM5 million.

“In addition, the Rahmah Sales initiative will continue to be held during state government programmes,” he said.

Regarding the widening income gap between residents of different districts, Saarani said the state government is focusing on efforts to elevate B40 households to a middle-class society by creating new investments and industries in potential areas.

“For the year 2024, the focus will be on community-based and social enterprise development to offer job opportunities and strengthen the social safety net, with the aim of reducing inequality.

“Additionally, the state government will enhance synergy with the federal government to eradicate poverty by increasing income and improving living standards, expanding economic opportunities and protection, and improving access to basic services,” he said. -Bernama