Perkeso to set up special database for artists

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) will set up a special database for artists, especially in the film industry, who have contributed under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme.

Its Self-Employment Scheme Division Head Mohamad Haron Othman said the database would allow the National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) to conduct quick and accurate checks on which artists have contributed to Perkeso.

“We will hold further discussions with FINAS on the method of data integration to allow FINAS to conduct checks and obtain information on those who actively or do not contribute.

“With this, FINAS could filter film producers who apply for filming certification to see whether their application is approved,” he told reporters here today after being invited as a panelist in the Creative Industry Dialogue with Perkeso, which was attended by FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib.

Perkeso and FINAS have previously signed a memorandum of understanding outlining preconditions for registration and contributions to Perkeso for all film artists as most of them work without a definite time, which raises the risk of workplace accidents.

Under the MoU, FINAS has sponsored 4,500 artists under the Perkeso scheme with a contribution of RM23.30 per person, with a total of RM104,850.

Meanwhile, Azmir said that FINAS has currently received over 1,000 applications from artists to contribute under the scheme and they would be registered in stages till the end of the year.