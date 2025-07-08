SAFI breaks record with 72-Hour pickleball marathon

MALAYSIA’s No.1 halal personal care brand SAFI, in partnership with has successfully concluded a groundbreaking 72-hour non-stop pickleball marathon at Pickle Nation, Glenmarie from July 4-7, 2025.

The “SAFI 72-Hour Sweat Challenge” represents Malaysia’s longest continuous pickleball marathon, with organizers targeting an entry into the Malaysia Book of Records. The initiative capitalizes on pickleball’s growing popularity while showcasing SAFI’s commitment to empowering young hijabi women to embrace active lifestyles with confidence.

Revolutionary Product Showcase

The marathon featured SAFI’s innovative product range specifically designed for hijabi women, including:

SAFI Hijabista Deodorant - offering 72-hour anti-odor and sweat control

SAFI Shayla Shampoo and Hair Parfum Mist - providing 72-hour parfum bloom and hijab hair freshness

These products address the unique needs of hijabi women maintaining active lifestyles in Malaysia’s hot and humid climate.

Record-Breaking Participation

The event attracted 460 participants over the 72-hour duration, including celebrity SAFI brand ambassador Qasrina Karim. The marathon kicked off with ceremonial paddle skill showcases, dance performances, upbeat music, and exciting pickleball matches, creating an electric atmosphere throughout the venue.

Industry Leadership Speaks

Kazlina Mohd Kassim, SAFI Brand & Insights Specialist, added: “We strive to inspire young hijabi women to embrace fitness, pursue their passions, and enjoy life unapologetically. With every victory on the pickleball court, we’re breaking barriers and building confidence for young hijabi women everywhere.”

Digital Engagement Initiative

The event also launched the “SAFI Hijabista Tepuk Konfiden Dance Challenge” - a social media trend encouraging participants to perform signature double arm claps, celebrating underarm freshness with pride. Creative entries compete for prizes through SAFI’s TikTok platform.

About the Partner

SAFI continues to lead Malaysia’s halal personal care market, focusing on products that empower women to maintain confidence and freshness in their daily lives.

The marathon represents a bold statement in inclusivity and innovation, demonstrating how brands can authentically connect with specific communities while celebrating cultural values and active lifestyles.