Perlis, Hulu Perak, Beaufort record level two heatwave - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Perlis, Hulu Perak, Perak and Beaufort in Sabah have recorded level two heatwave, with daily maximum temperatures ranging from 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days, as of 4.40 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in its Facebook weather update today, also stated that a combined total of 29 areas in Peninsular Malaysia, three in Sarawak, and one in Sabah have reported a level one heatwave alert.

In Peninsular Malaysia, this includes 10 areas in Kedah: Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kuala Muda, Pulau Langkawi, Sik, Baling, Kulim, Pokok Sena and Padang Terap, as well as four in Perak: Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, Batang Padang and Kampar.

Four areas in Pahang (Bera, Maran, Temerloh, and Raub), Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, and Segamat), and Kelantan (Gua Musang, Kuala Krai, Jeli, and Pasir Mas) have also recorded level one heatwave. Additionally, two areas in Melaka (Alor Gajah and Jasin), and one in Negeri Sembilan, namely Jempol, are experiencing similar conditions.

Meanwhile, Mukah, Telang Usan and Limbang in Sarawak, as well as Kota Belud in Sabah, have also recorded level one heatwave.

Level one heatwave alert refers to daily maximum temperatures ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

MetMalaysia previously announced that Malaysia is in the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon, which typically sees the northern areas of the Peninsula experiencing less cloud cover and rainfall, resulting in hotter and drier weather than usual.

Besides this, due to the strong El Nino phenomenon currently affecting the world, MetMalaysia also expects daily maximum temperatures in the country to be higher in most places.