Perlis police launch special campaign to raise awareness on online scams

KANGAR: Perlis police have taken the initiative to launch the campaign ‘ Pikiaq Sat, Tak Yah Kalut, Tanya Kami Dulu’ (Think First, Don’t Panic, Ask Us First) stemming from the idea of Perlis Chief of Police himself, in an effort to raise awareness among the public about online scams.

Perlis Police Chief, Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the campaign was implemented in February due to the prevalence of online scams in the state.

He said that after the implementation of the campaign, the estimated number of online scam cases decreased to about 20 cases for the period of February and March compared to approximately 50 cases recorded in January.

“For the initial phase of this campaign, we distributed 50,000 leaflets to the public in Perlis. The campaign targets the entire community in Perlis who have any doubts or questions resulting from being contacted by scammers or who intend to conduct any online transactions that are in doubt.

“They can refer to the nearest police station and district police headquarters for advice and guidance,“ he said to reporters after the 217th Police Day celebration at the Perlis Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) yesterday.