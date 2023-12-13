Perlis State Assembly approves motion condemning Israel's atrocities, oppression against Palestinians

KANGAR: Perlis State Assembly sitting today approved a motion expressing condemnation of the Israeli regime's atrocities, committing international crimes, and oppressing the Palestinian people.

The motion was tabled by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix) and seconded by Kayang Assemblyman and state Housing, Local Government, Human Resources Development, and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman, Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil.

While tabling the motion, Mohd Shukri proposed that there should be no entertainment programmes such as singing and dancing, distracting the people when ushering in the New Year in the state.

“The Perlis government hopes for the non-stop support of the Malaysian people, especially in Perlis. While we continue to organise various entertainment programmes that are distracting, our Palestinian brothers are being shot and martyred there.

“While we can prepare our children to attend school, Palestinian boys were recently arrested and interrogated by the Israeli military, and over 300 schools were affected and unable to operate,“ he said during the sitting at the Perlis State Legislative Assembly Complex today.

Assemblymen from both the government and opposition blocs, namely Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (PN-Bintong) and Gan Ay Ling (PH-Indera Kayangan), participated in discussing the motion before it was approved by the assembly.

While discussing the motion, Gan urged everyone to reflect on and feel the pain that Palestine has endured throughout the ongoing conflict. She emphasised that the struggle in Palestine is not just a political dispute but also a humanitarian struggle.

“Palestine, a land full of history and cultural heritage, is now shaken by cruelty and injustice. Humanity is needed now more than ever to give a voice to those marginalised and pleading to live with dignity,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Fakhrul Anwar said that Islamic countries must immediately unite and come together to form an effective power bloc to help Palestine. He emphasised the need for swift action in mobilising all available strengths and advantages, such as the power of crude oil supply, military power, and campaigns to boycott Israeli goods and its allied countries. -Bernama