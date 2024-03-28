PETALING JAYA: National carmaker Perodua is set to lead the charge in making EVs accessible and affordable to the masses.

Slated for the end of 2025, this initiative aligns with the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP2030), aiming to transform Malaysia into a hub for affordable EV production.

On March 26, International Trade and Industry Minister (MITI), Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said on X that Perodua has been picked to be the nation’s lead brand to produce affordable EV.

He said Perodua’s role in breaking the cost barrier, could facilitate a broader adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions such as EV.

“Yesterday I had a discussion with Perodua to find out more about the development of their EV project and how the government can help to make the project a success for the well-being of the people and the national economy.”

According to Soya Cincau, Perodua was reported developing a prototype EV in collaboration with an undisclosed international car manufacturer.

The anticipated 2025 launch of Perodua’s electric vehicle coincides with the expiration of the RM100K price ceiling for imported completely built-up (CBU) electric vehicles under the MITI’s Franchise AP policy.

The automaker previously unveiled a concept design for an electric vehicle, dubbed the Electric Motion Online (EMO), at the Malaysia Auto Show in May 2023.

It has the size of a Myvi and boasts a 50kWh battery capable of delivering a range up to 350km on a single charge.

