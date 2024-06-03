Peter Anthony’s final appeal against conviction and sentence to be heard on July 18

PUTRAJAYA: The final appeal of former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony (pix) to set aside the conviction and prison sentence as well as fine for forging a letter regarding maintenance and service work contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will be heard at the Court of Appeal, on July 18.

The matter was announced by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin when contacted by Bernama after managing the case online before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haron today.

Lawyer Emile Ezra Md Hussain, who is representing Peter, 53, confirmed the hearing date of the case.

On April 19, 2023, Peter filed an appeal to set aside the conviction and sentence of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM50,000 or 15 months’ imprisonment, which was handed down by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on May 26. 2022.

The Melalap assemblyman, previously failed in his appeal at the High Court on April 18 last year, and this is Peter’s final appeal at the Court of Appeal.

High Court Judge Datuk Ahmad Bache, who dismissed Peter’s appeal, agreed with the trial judge’s finding that Peter falsified a document to get a project at UMS, even though he knew the project was through an open tender.

Peter, the managing director of Syarikat Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was charged with falsifying a letter from the office of UMS vice-chancellor dated June 9 2014, which included false statements with the intention to deceive. The act was allegedly committed in the office of the principal private secretary to the Prime Minister at Perdana Putra building, Putrajaya between June 13 and August 21 2014, according to Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine.

However, the president of the Social Democratic Prosperity Party (KDM) has paid a fine of RM50,000. -Bernama