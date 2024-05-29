KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices for RON97 and RON95 petrol as well as diesel will remain unchanged at RM3.47, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the May 30 to June 5 period.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement today, said the prices were fixed based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“To protect consumers from the impact of the actual oil price hike in the global market, the government is maintaining the retail price of RON95 at the ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre although the actual market price for both products has exceeded the ceiling price fixed,” it said.

MOF said the government will continue to monitor the trend of world crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be protected.