Pistol-triggered senior citizen chases car repossessor away

KAJANG: A car repossessor was in for a shock of his life when his attempt to seize a car due to non-payments resulted in a senior citizen whipping out a pistol to chase him away.

It is learnt that the video of Tuesday’s incident at Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, here, which has since gone viral involved the 34-year-old car repossessor and the 60-year-old senior citizen.

The video was captured by the repossessor’s colleague.

According to several reports, the car that the 34-year-old wanted to repossess belonged to the senior citizen’s daughter, after she was alleged to be behind in her loan repayments.

However, despite the repossessor showing evidence including a bank letter and a police report, the senior citizen denied that his daughter was behind her loan payments which led to an argument.

The senior citizen then whipped out the pistol and chased the repossessor along with his colleague away from the scene.

According to the New Straits Times, Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner said the repossesor and colleague had since lodged a police report on the incident.

Additionally, Mohd Zaid said the senior citizen also subsequently lodged a police report regarding the incident.

He confirmed while the senior citizen possessed a valid firearm license, the police have since confiscated the pistol.

It is learnt that the senior citizen acted in that manner due to the suspicion that the repossessor had “ill intentions” in claiming the vehicle as well as lacking sufficient evidence in making such claims.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

