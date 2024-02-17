PKNS launches 90 units of Ixora double-storey homes in Antara Gapi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) today launched 90 units of Ixora double-storey terrace homes in Antara Gapi, Serendah, near Selangor, with a gross development value of RM57 million.

PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the project, covering an area of 9.01 acres (3.65 hectares), is slated for completion by 2026.

He said the project features three built-up size options, spanning from 0.016 hectares (1,708.68 square feet) to 0.017 hectares (1,872.51 square feet), with initial selling prices ranging between RM588,000 and RM891,000.

“Designed with contemporary and modern designs, this residence stands amidst lush greenery, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

“Ixora features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a spacious parking area and attractive leisure amenities,” he said after visiting Ixora show units today.

Mahmud said that Ixora boasts a strategic location, made easily accessible via major highways such as the Rawang Bypass, Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), and Jalan Persekutuan Rawang - Tanjung Malim, as well as its 36-kilometre travel distance to the capital city.

“This project is conveniently situated near various facilities such as Sekolah Kebangsaan Antara Gapi, the Kuala Kubu Baru Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), International Islamic University Malaysia, Gombak, commercial hubs, convenience stores, and supermarkets,” he added.-Bernama