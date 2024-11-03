PKNS launches first phase of Kota Puteri Green Industrial Park in Rawang

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) has launched the first phase of the Kota Puteri Green Industrial Park project (GRIP) in Rawang, Selangor, involving the development of 13 exclusive industrial lots in Rawang, Selangor, scheduled to be completed in 2027.

PKNS chief executive officer Datuk Mahmud Abbas said the GRIP development will involve the construction of 52 semi-detached factory units on a 22.2-hectare (55-acre) site.

“We hope the launch of the 13 industrial lots will be able to attract more industry players to purchase the GRIP Kota Puteri products, thus becoming a catalyst for economic growth and industrial development in the area,“ he told reporters after the launch ceremony for the project, which was officiated by Selangor Investment, Trade and Mobility exco Ng Sze Han, here, today.

Mahmud said the proposed development plan for the entire Kota Puteri GRIP is planned to be implemented in three phases, with the first phase starting in May 2024. The entire phase is expected to be completed within 10 years, he said.

GRIP Kota Puteri, which was inaugurated last year by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, is expected to attract investments amounting to RM8 billion and is projected to generate about 5,000 job opportunities.

Mahmud said the overall development of GRIP on a 152.5-hectare (377-acre) site here has its unique investment attraction due to its easily accessible location and not far from Port Klang. He said the project with a gross development value of RM2 billion will be equipped with various state-of-the-art infrastructures to ensure that the area is being developed sustainably.

Developed under a managed industrial park (MIP) concept, he said GRIP has also received the state’s endorsement, allowing manufacturers to gain a competitive advantage with the green policy. He shared that PKNS is also planning to develop a halal hub in the area and centralised labour quarters (CLQ) to accommodate about 4,000 workers.

“The development of a green industrial park in Kota Puteri which is expected to provide up to 6,000 job opportunities will provide an abundance of sustenance and stimulate economic growth around the area,“ he added. -Bernama