Plans afoot to strengthen investments from both Japan and Malaysia in 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan aims to further strengthen investments and deepen comprehensive strategic partnerships between Malaysia and Japan this year.

Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia, Katsuhiko Takahashi said that the land of the rising sun is an attractive investment destination with a large market size and has probably the world’s best human resource base and competitiveness in research & development (R&D).

“A large number of Malaysians are already investing in Japan, but we want to encourage more,” he said at the reception to celebrate the birthday of Japanese Emperor Naruhito here yesterday.

In November last year, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Malaysia reinforced bilateral ties and resulted in numerous positive outcomes.

The following month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited Japan for a five-day working visit.

“In addition to mutual visits at the leaders’ level, we received several other high-level visits from both the public and private sectors, such as ministers and prefectural governors as well as a business mission led by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“This is another aspect to symbolise the expansion of Japan-Malaysia cooperation,” said Takahashi.

He also said that the Japanese Embassy’s efforts in 2023 to promote Japanese food and its safety had been well received.

This year, Takahashi expects the University of Tsukuba campus in Malaysia to be opened.

“This is a major milestone in our educational cooperation and we will make every effort to ensure its smooth start,” he said.

The upcoming University of Tsukuba campus will become the first Japanese public university to set up a campus outside of Japan.

Japan has been Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner for eight successive years since 2015 and in 2022, trade with Japan accounted for 6.4 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade at US$41.26 billion (US$1=RM4.799). - Bernama