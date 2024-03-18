Pledge of support by Selat Klang assemblyman strengthens Selangor Unity Govt - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM,SHAH ALAM: The support pledged by Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari, the Selat Klang assemblyman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), to the state government will further boost the Unity Government in Selangor, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Describing the support of the former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Selangor chairman as unexpected, Amirudin said Abdul Rashid’s action would certainly motivate Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters further, especially PKR members at all levels to continue fighting to defend and strengthen the existing government in Selangor.

“That’s his choice, I think he is aware of any consequences behind that action, especially after the Bersatu constitutional amendment (implemented),“ he told reporters after the Selangor Educator Community Breaking of Fast here today.

On March 6, Abdul Rashid declared his support for Amirudin’s leadership and claimed that the decision was made after he examined the speech of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah who praised the administration of the state government for being on the right track for the progress of the state and the well-being of the people.

Amirudin, who is also PKR vice-president, did not rule out the possibility of more support from opposition assemblymen, among others due to the Bersatu election that will be held later.

On former law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim’s proposal for PH to cooperate with Bersatu before the next General Election (GE), Amirudin who is also the Selangor PH chairman said the coalition has its own plans in preparation for the next election.

“I think Zaid has his own suggestion and the party we can analyze the suggestion but definitely we have our own plan for the next general election, he said.

Earlier, Amirudin spent time breaking fast with about 1,500 educators in Selangor.

In the event, he handed over a donation of RM840,000 to Parent and Teacher Associations (PIBG) in Selangor, represented by state Education director Dr Jafri Abu.