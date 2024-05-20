Iran’s foreign policy to proceed with strength under Supreme Leader: Strategic Council

TEHRAN: Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations has stated that the country will resolutely pursue its foreign policy agenda under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“Without a doubt, the path of Iran’s foreign policy will continue with strength and power, under the guidance of the Supreme Leader.

“With their active presence in foreign policy arenas, the president and his top diplomat did what they could to realise the national interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted the council’s statement on Monday following confirmation that President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

The Council commended Raisi and Amirabdollahian for their efforts in confronting the unjust sanctions, securing Iran’s membership in international alliances such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS, expanding cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), supporting the Axis of Resistance and the Palestinian cause, as well as improving Iran’s relations with neighbouring countries.

It further extended its condolences to the Iranian nation and families of President Raisi and his companions, who died when their helicopter crashed in harsh weather conditions as it flew over mountainous terrain in Iran’s northwest.