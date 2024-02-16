PM Anwar wants PIA expansion project to be expedited

PERMATANG PAUH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the Penang International Airport (PIA) expansion project in Bayan Lepas to be expedited due to urgent needs arising from the increasing number of tourists to the state.

He said Penang has become a highly successful tourist attraction, causing congestion at the airport, which is one of the reasons the government approved the expansion project.

“This requires proper study and planning. According to the federal government’s plan, it (expansion project) should be commencing by the end of this year,” he said when opening the Penang Entrepreneurs Connectivity and Development Empowerment Carnival at the Seberang Perai Polytechnic here today.

Also present were Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said that an additional 186 Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) will be gradually added throughout the country, bringing the total to 1,097 PEDi compared to the current 911.

Anwar said that digital transformation is a crucial agenda for the MADANI Economy, and for the country to advance, the level of knowledge in new fields must be quickly mastered by the people.

“Now, Alhamdulillah, our situation allows us to focus entirely on economic development and digital transformation.

“Digital issues, if not handled properly, will lead to disparities between the rural and urban communities, between the wealthy, the elites, and the majority of the population,” he said.

As such, Anwar urged the government machinery from various departments to collaborate in addressing issues related to digital development and intelligence in the country. - Bernama