PM extends cash aid to traders affected by Mydin Manjoi fire

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended cash aid to 17 traders who were affected by the fire at the Mydin Hypermarket in Manjoi, Perak last month.

In a post on his social media accounts today, Anwar said the donations were presented by his political secretary Kamil Munim.

“It is hoped that this contribution can help ease the burden and losses they suffered, Insya-Allah,” he said.

The Prime Minister said based on reports, Mydin had suffered losses of about RM50 million due to the fire.

“I express my sympathy for the traders who fell victim,” he added. -Bernama