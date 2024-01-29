PM hopes increase in STR payments will alleviate people’s burden

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today expressed hope that the significant increase in the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) payments this year will be able to alleviate the burden of the people.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the maximum STR payment for the household category has increased by over 66 per cent to RM500 from only RM300 last year.

He said he acknowledged that the hardship caused by the rise in the prices of goods is a major problem afflicting a large portion of the population.

“The MADANI Government is committed to ensuring a dignified life for the people. The key to national stability lies in fairness and social justice as envisioned in the MADANI Economy framework.

“I hope that the recipients of Phase 1 of the STR can make the best use of this assistance,” he posted on Facebook.

Payments for Phase 1 STR to 8.2 million recipients began today.

According to the Ministry of Finance, recipients from the household category with income less than RM2,500 will receive RM500, while the household category with income between RM2,501 and RM5,000 will be eligible to receive between RM100 and RM300.

Senior citizen recipients with no spouse and single individual will receive RM150 and RM100, respectively. -Bernama