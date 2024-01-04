PM: Investments worth RM41.4b realised by ECERDC up to March 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Economic Region (ECER) Development Council (ECERDC) has realised investments totalling RM41.4 billion up to March 2024, or 84 per cent of the RM49 billion target under the ECER Master Plan 2.0 (EMP 2.0).

These investments have created 68,000 job opportunities and 23,000 entrepreneurial opportunities in ECER, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in a post on his Facebook page today.

“During the same period, ECERDC also achieved RM55.2 billion in committed investments, or 79 per cent of EMP 2.0’s target of RM70 billion,” he posted after chairing the first ECERDC meeting for 2024, which was also attended by the Menteris Besar who sit on the council.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he emphasised the important role played by economic corridor authorities in investment facilitation along with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

He said governance for planning and completing projects through the economic corridor authorities also needs to be refined by the relevant ministries prior to approvals.

Therefore, the meeting has agreed to establish an executive committee (exco) to study and make decisions on all operational matters for ECER development.

“The formation of this exco will enable the ECERDC to focus more on strategic and policy matters in the ECER socioeconomic development,” he added. -Bernama