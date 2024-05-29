PM launches Malay translation of ‘Kitab Fiqh’

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today launched the Malay translation of “Kitab Fiqh Zakat” (book on zakat-related jurisprudence) by the late Dr Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi at the Seri Perdana Complex here.

The translation by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP), in collaboration with Institut Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM), is the first translation into Malay.

Anwar, in his speech, said the translation is important and has comprehensive coverage across multiple aspects.

“This coverage is comprehensive from the aspects of ‘fiqh’ legislation, its background, focus on issues of poverty and more efficient management. That is why when it comes to zakat (tithing), this coverage is very comprehensive,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PPZ-MAIWP, in a statement in conjunction with the launch, said that the “kitab” comprehensively and specifically discusses issues related to zakat, both from theoretical aspects and contemporary questions.

“Kitab Fiqh Zakat” is a major reference in the aspects of zakat law and operation and its content is a reference for the improvement and advancement of zakat institutions in Malaysia, according to PPM-MAIWP.

In another development, Anwar said that Muslims must seek knowledge with wisdom and a high level of understanding to ensure that the knowledge is not misconstrued.

He also called for the revitalisation of mosques and the enhancement of traditional knowledge activities at all levels.

“This is the MADANI Government’s way of giving meaning and understanding to Islam so that there is a greater comprehension,” he said.

Meanwhile, he reiterated the country’s stance in connection with the Palestine-Israeli conflict, with Malaysia consistently condemning the current atrocities.

“There is a need to repeatedly emphasise the plight and suffering of families and friends in Gaza, the relentless attacks and the loss of humanity,” he said.

The number of Palestinians killed in the continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 last year has risen to 36,171.