PM: Malaysia, Uzbekistan state commitment to enhance cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Uzbekistan have expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation, specifically focusing on expanding trade, investment and strategic relationships.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) stated that this was among the topics discussed during the courtesy call by Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, this morning.

“In the meeting, that was also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, we discussed efforts to enhance Malaysia-Uzbekistan bilateral cooperation and on regional issues as well.

“At the same time, we also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation within the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation), the situation in Gaza, and developments in Afghanistan.

“I believe the meeting will strengthen and further enhance cooperation between Malaysia and Uzbekistan,“ he said.

Saidov is currently on a three-day official working visit to Malaysia starting Tuesday, marking his first visit to the country as Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan .

In 2023, Uzbekistan became Malaysia’s second largest trading partner in the Central Asian region.

The total trade between Malaysia and Uzbekistan amounted to RM451.9 million (US$94.03 million), representing an increase of 30.9 percent compared to 2022. -Bernama