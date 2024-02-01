PM praises MACC, police for acting without fear or favour

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has expressed his appreciation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for their firmness and courage in taking action regardless of the rank and status of the individuals implicated.

The Prime Minister said this indirectly shows the country’s commitment to good governance and efforts to combat corruption and the drug issue by ensuring that no dignitaries, ‘sharks’ or small fish involved in drugs would escape investigation and action by the authorities.

“Alhamdulillah, we have shown the kind of determination seldom seen in other countries, what more developing nations. The authorities have acted against personalities considered immune from any form of investigation and action.

“You steal national funds, rob the country of its wealth, whether you are the prime minister, finance minister, ministers, remember, we have to act firmly to save the country,” he said.

He said this when launching the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, which contains profiles of individuals and households, including citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here today.

Citing an example, he said police recently busted the biggest syabu trafficking syndicate in Sabah and that was a commendable success, as the country was spending hundreds of millions of ringgit to combat drug abuse, especially among youths.

On Dec 26, police said the patron of a non-governmental organisation with the ‘Datuk’ title was among 10 men arrested in Sabah on suspicion of involvement with the state’s biggest drug ring.

“Tens of thousands comprising addicts and low-level pushers have been arrested but it is difficult to act against the big-time traffickers, big bosses involved in drugs. Therefore, I salute PDRM for making a mark in Sabah.

“The question of sharks escaping does not arise anymore. Now, we are focusing on sharks so that the small fish will be aware,” he said.

On the government’s action to bar vessels of Israel-based shipping company ZIM from docking at any ports in the country, Anwar said although this might result in some losses, it would bring many ‘blessings’ to the country.

The Prime Minister said the move showed Malaysia’s concern for the plight of the Palestinians, who have been oppressed by Israel.

He expressed his appreciation to the Cabinet, especially Transport Minister Anthony Loke, for raising the issue of the approval granted to the company to dock in Malaysia, which was given by the previous Cabinet in 2002.

“I said this is strange. How could an independent and sovereign country which supports humanitarian causes and hates cruelty allow them to continue without taking action?

“We may not have strengths beyond that but at least we have the determination to correct the wrong committed previously,” he added. -Bernama