PM: PTP achieves extraordinary success at international stage

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described the achievements of the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) as an extraordinary success at the international stage, becoming among the three major ports in Southeast Asia and is ranked 15th in the list of major ports in the world in over 20 years.

He said the port area which was once a fishing village is now the busiest container transshipment hub in Malaysia.

The investments in PTP have resulted in economic spillovers such as high-paying jobs which benefit not only the residents in Johor but also Malaysian citizens in general, he said.

“Investments of RM8.7 billion have been spent for the PTP terminal development, which also attracts foreign and domestic direct invesments totalling RM4.4 billion, creating over 20,000 job opportunities.

“I believe this proud success is the result of good planning as well as efficient management. More than that, PTP could not have achieved success at the level we see now without the commitment, discipline, and spirit shown by all its employees,” he said in a post on his Facebook page earlier today.

The Tambun Member of Parliament also spent around 30 minutes in a “Meet-and-Greet” session with employees of PTP and MMC Group, and listened to a brief proposal on the long-term development plans for the terminal, and is prepared to give it due consideration.

“I’m stating the commitment to support and facilitate any efforts whether from government-linked companies or the private sector, specifically for industries or strategic activities that are important to the country so that these activities develop and progress and able to elevate the nation’s position and dignity,” he said.

Meanwhile, MMC Group in a separate statement stated its commitment to invest close to RM26 billion over the next five years to build various developments around Sungai Pulai.

The investment includes RM10 billion in the next five years to develop PTP terminal phase 3A and also to upgrade the existing PTP terminal encompassing automation, digitalisation and human resource empowerment at the port, it said.

The group will also develop a green fuel terminal to supply methanol for the shipping industry. -Bernama