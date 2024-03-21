PM: Top gov’t leaders need to attend refresher courses

PUTRAJAYA: All top government leaders, including the Prime Minister, need to attend training and refresher courses to sharpen their spirits and knowledge, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix).

The Prime Minister said such courses and training could instil the spirit of authority, skills and determination among the highest government leadership in carrying out their responsibilities.

“Everyone needs to attend a training course to sharpen their spirits and knowledge, including the Inspector-General of Police.

“We suggest this to promote awareness and unity of thought,“ he said at the 2024 Malaysia MADANI Executive Talk Programme for Civil Servants today.

He said such courses or training could also boost morale among the top leadership when working with subordinates or engaging with the community.

He said with high spirits and determination among the government leadership in carrying out their duties, efforts to transform the country towards a better and new nation can be achieved in a shorter period.

Anwar said civil servants also need to perform their duties to the best of their ability to effect changes in the country as quickly as possible.

“Hopefully with this spirit to carry out our duties, (we) don’t need to wait for 10 years; we can change the face of this country in a short period.

“If everyone performs (their responsibilities) their level best, I think in two or three years we will have a new Malaysia,“ he said.