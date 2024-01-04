PM visits Ramadan Bazaar in Kangar

KANGAR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is on a brief visit to Perlis, this evening took time from his busy schedule to visit the Persiaran Wawasan Ramadan Bazaar here.

Anwar arrived at the bazaar at 6 pm accompanied by Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli and state Housing, Local Government, Human Resources Development and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman, Asrul Aimran Abd Jalil.

During his 20-minute visit, the Prime Minister had the opportunity to interact with traders and members of the public visiting the bazaar, also known as the Rahmah MADANI Ramadan Bazaar, which is the largest and most popular in Kangar.

A total of 139 traders are selling food and beverages at the bazaar, with 32 of them offering the Rahmah Menu.

Earlier, Anwar had chaired a briefing on state development at the State Legislative Assembly Complex (DUN) . Also in attendance was the Perlis Menteri Besar.

Later this evening, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the state-level MADANI Breaking of Fast Ceremony at Masjid Nurul Huda Felda Chuping, near Padang Besar. -Bernama