Police announce road closure for ‘Malam Karnival Rakyat Pahang’

KUANTAN: Several roads will be closed in conjunction with the ‘Malam Karnival Rakyat Pahang’, held to welcome the return of the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to the state, at Dataran Sayangi Kuantan here tomorrow.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said more than 900 police officers and personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth running of the carnival, which is expected to be enlivened by over 50,000 individuals.

“The roads to be closed from 7 pm tomorrow include Jalan Tanjung Lumpur from Serambi Teruntum to the traffic light at Teluk Sisek - Jalan Teluk Sisek to Jalan Besar and Jalan Tanah Putih to the traffic light near the Inland Revenue Board.

“These roads will be reopened after the conclusion of the event,” he told a press conference at the Kuantan district police headquarters here today.

Yahaya said Jalan Dato Wong Ah Jang, Jalan Pintasan Kuantan and Jalan Tanjung Lumpur to Jambatan Putra can be used as alternative routes.

Members of the public can also park their vehicles at the parking lot located at Taman Esplanade, along Jalan Mahkota and Jalan Besar, Teruntum Complex and Kuantan Parade, as well as the open area next to the Giant supermarket.

Meanwhile, the police also advised the public to cooperate and comply with the instructions of security and traffic officers and to plan their journeys according to the traffic plans provided.

“We also anticipate the arrival of residents of other East Coast states to enliven this event. Parents are reminded to take care of their young children to prevent unwanted incidents,” said Yahaya.

Various events and performances have been lined up for the night event, including a parade of nearly 30 decorated cars and a fireworks display.

The Karnival Rakyat Pahang, which runs from today until tomorrow, offers various exciting programmes, including the Pahang Warriors Gathering, Pagari Bulan Movie Screening and Pahang Food Fest.

Al-Sultan Abdullah has returned to his home state of Pahang after his five-year reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended on Jan 30. -Bernama