Police arrest father for assault, alleged rape of teenage daughter

SEREMBAN: Police arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his teenage daughter, here yesterday.

Rembau District police chief, DSP Hazri Mohamad, said during the course of the investigations the 17-year-old claimed that she had been raped by her father last year.

“We received a report from the medical officer of Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah, Kuala Pilah last night stating the victim claimed to have been raped by her father on Nov 12 last year. The doctor’s examination found traces of an old tear in her hymen.

“The victim is now being treated for injuries on the shoulder, head, right hand, and lips as a result of being beaten,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim is the oldest of four siblings and used to live with her grandmother in Rantau, Seremban. After her parents’ divorce, she has been living at her father’s house since June 2022.

Hazri added that the suspect has seven previous drug-related criminal records and is on remand until Jan 27.

The case is being investigated under Sections 324 and 376 (B) of the Penal Code and Section 18(A) of the Domestic Violence Act 1994, for incest, voluntarily causing hurt, and domestic violence, he said. –Bernama