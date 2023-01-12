Police arrest loan shark debtor turned agent of intimidati0n, mischief

IPOH: Police arrested a local man on Nov 26, who turned from debtor to being an agent for a Singapore-based unlicensed money lending syndicate or loan shark.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the man, in his 30s, who earned up to RM1,000 per task assigned by the syndicate, was arrested during Ops Cantas Khas in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, who is also the syndicate’s debtor, committed offences of intimidation and mischief by setting fire and splashing red paint on victims’ property.

“He sent pictures and videos as evidence after carrying out the tasks and received online payments,“ he told reporters during a press conference at the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

Mohd Yusri said the suspect also confessed to being involved in 13 mischief cases in Perak causing estimated losses between RM500,000 and RM700,000.

“He has two prior criminal records and nine narcotics records, and was found to be involved in mischief cases in Johor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, and Pahang too,“ he said, adding that a Proton Wira car, a mobile phone, threatening notes, several barrels of fuel and red paint were seized.

He said the case will be investigated under Sections 435 and 427 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of seven to 20 years and a fine for the mischief by fire, and imprisonment of up to two years or a fine, or both for the offence of mischief.

On a separate case, Mohd Yusri said police busted a migrant smuggling syndicate and detained 10 illegal immigrants during Ops Pintas Khas in Sungai Tiang, Teluk Intan on Nov 29.

Mohd Yusri said a married couple, who were the transporters for the migrants, and a Timor Leste man believed to be the smuggling agent were also nabbed.

“They were arrested while attempting to smuggle 10 Indonesian men by sea via Sungai Tiang, Teluk Intan to a banana plantation at Jalan Feri, Hutan Melintang using a Nissan Serena car.

“The individuals arrested are between 25 and 60 years old. They have been remanded under the Security Offenses (Special Measures) Act 2012. The case is being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,“ he said. - Bernama