Police arrest two drug rehab staff for assault of addict

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested two staff members of a drug rehabilitation centre for the alleged assault of a male addict, which resulted in injuries necessitating surgery.

Nilai District police chief, Supt Abdul Malik Hasim, stated that the two men, aged between 25 and 48, were arrested yesterday, following a report lodged by the victim’s sister-in-law on Tuesday.

“Initial investigations found that the victim had been assaulted since his admission to the drug rehabilitation centre about three months ago.

“He sustained injuries to his entire body as a result of the assaults. He is currently undergoing treatment and surgery at a government hospital,” he told Bernama today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code and urged anyone with information to contact the Nilai District Police headquarters control centre at 06-7904389.

The incident, which garnered attention on social media, involved a 37-year-old man purportedly subjected to physical assault, resulting in an injury to his eye.

It is understood that he had been sent to the rehabilitation centre by his parents for treatment. -Bernama