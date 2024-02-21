Police arrest two men, seize drugs worth over RM7m

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate operating in the Klang Valley with the arrest of two men on Feb 14.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (pix) said in the raid, his team seized various types of drugs, worth RM7.6 million, believed to be for the market around the Klang Valley, as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the confiscated drugs comprised 134.87 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine or syabu, Erimin 5 (8.25 kg), ecstasy (25.54 kg), ketamine (8.26 kg), and MDMA powder (6.05 kg) which were all believed to be from a neighbouring country, and which were stored in a luxury condominium in Cheras.

“Two men, aged 26 and 41, who were arrested are believed to be the mastermind and storekeeper. One of the suspects had 22 previous criminal records involving drugs,” Mohd Kamarudin said in a special press conference at the Cheras district police headquarters here today.

“Both men have been remanded until Feb 27 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Police are also tracking down the remaining members of this syndicate.”

He said an imitation pistol together with two bullet casings, two cars namely a Mercedes Benz and Hyundai, as well as a smartwatch were also confiscated.

“For customers around Klang Valley, the syndicate would deliver the drugs through runner services and use courier services if there is a request from Sabah or Sarawak,“ he also said.

Mohd Kamarudin added that the initial investigation found that the syndicate rented three condominium units in Cheras for RM2,500 per month to be used to store the drugs to conceal their activities from the authorities and the public. -Bernama